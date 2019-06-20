Alabama Literacy Act changes elementary reading requirements

Soon, some Alabama educators will be more empowered to hold back elementary students who aren’t demonstrating reading proficiency.

Numerous standardized test scores reveal Alabama lags behind other states when it comes to elementary reading proficiency. To combat such statistics and promote reading skills, Governor Kay Ivey recently signed the Alabama Literacy Act into law.

The Alabama Literacy Act will hold third graders back who do not pass certain reading tests from advancing to the fourth grade. It’s an act that the Alabama Department of Education will be responsible for implementing.

The Alabama Literacy Act takes effect September 1.