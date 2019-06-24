LaGrange Mayor installed as Georgia Municipal Association Second Vice President

LAGRANGE, Ga–LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton was installed as Second Vice President of the Georgia Municipal Association for the 2019-2020 year.

LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, City Councilmembers, City Manager, and city staff along with other city leaders from across the state of Georgia, are meeting in Savannah for the 86th Annual GMA

Convention.

The GMA 2019 Annual Convention’s theme is “Cities United: Lead to Succeed.” The annual event takes place June 21-25 at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center in Savannah, GA.

As Second Vice President, Mayor Thornton is in line to be GMA President in two years for the 2021-2022 year.

This year’s GMA President is Dublin Mayor Phil Best. The GMA First Vice President is Union City Mayor Vince Williams and the Third Vice President is Tifton Mayor Julie Smith.

GMA General Counsel Rusi Patel led the swearing in ceremony.

The GMA President has general supervision and is in charge of the affairs of the GMA.

There have been two other LaGrange mayors to serve as President of GMA including Mayor R. S. O’Neal in 1944 and Mayor Frank Tigner in 1955.

The mission of the Georgia Municipal Association is to anticipate and influence the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive.

This year’s GMA Annual Convention offers sessions to city leaders and city staff with presentations that allow attendees to enhance leadership skills.

The GMA Annual Convention wraps up Tuesday, June 25th.