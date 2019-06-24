LaGrange police looking for attempted robbery suspect

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- This morning, LaGrange police are searching for a man who attempted to hold up a Burger King late Sunday evening.

Police say the incident happened at the Burger King on Roanoke Road.

Employees told police an armed man attempted to hold them up shortly before 11:30 p.m. But the employees refused to give him any money. That’s when the man took off running.

Police say the man was wearing khaki pants and a black sweatshirt, with a portion of his face covered with a black cloth.

If you have any information, please call LaGrange Police at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.