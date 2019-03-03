Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
Top Stories
Olympic Track and Field trials taking place at the new Hayward Field
Video
Tracking the track (and field) athletes at the Olympic trials in Eugene
Video
Anonymous customer leaves $16K tip at restaurant, tells bartender not to ‘spend it all in one place’
McDonald’s launching loyalty program: Here’s how many points you’ll need for a Big Mac
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
Podcast Play Zone
Newsfeed Now
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Raiders lineman Carl Nassib comes out as first gay active NFL player
Top Stories
Supreme Court sides with former athletes in dispute with NCAA over compensation
Damian Daniels inducted into Columbus Lions Ring of Honor
Video
Jack Patterson Joins Hoots Broadcast
Video
‘This is not a joke’: Jimmy Kimmel to be title sponsor of inaugural L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium
Community
Community News
Father’s Day: Dad A Day
Juneteenth
Zelmo’s Flash Sale Event
Valedictorian Class of 2021
Black History Month
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
Miss Georgia joins News 3 This Morning to discuss preparation ahead of the Miss America Competition
Video
Top Stories
Private yard-waste collector starts $1.77 million Columbus contract on Monday
Video
Columbus Water Works releases 2021 water quality report
Video
Local organizations host Juneteenth celebration for Troup County
Video
Miss Georgia winner announced, reflects on pandemic year in exclusive interview
Video
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
March 3, 2019 Storm
Tragedy Times Two: Fire destroys home of Beauregard tornado survivors
Video
Illinois man who made crosses for March 3rd tornado victims passes away
Harris County says there’s still work that needs to be done a year after the March 3rd storms
Video
A Eufaula restaurant owner shares her story of survival on March 3rd; ‘We were blessed’
Video
March 3 Tornado Anniversary events schedule and Livestream
Live
Remembering the March 3 Tornado Victims
Tragedy Times Two: Fire destroys home of Beauregard tornado survivors
Video
The deadly Beauregard tornado did not discriminate as it wiped out those in its path
Video
Raymond Robinson Jr., 63, Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
Teresa Robinson, 62: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
Irma Gomez-Moran (Carmen Aycock), 41: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
James Henry Tate, 86: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
Eric Jamal Stenson, 38: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
Henry Lewis Stenson, 65: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
Florel Tate Stenson, 63: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
Emanauiel Jones, 53: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim
More Lee County Tornado Victims
More March 3, 2019 Storm Headlines
Talbotton, Georgia continues to recover one year after the March 3 tornado
Video
Persisting on Prayer: A local family’s tornado tragedy
Video
Trending Stories
Private yard-waste collector starts $1.77 million Columbus contract on Monday
Video
Department of Health says teens are turning out for COVID-19 vaccination drives
Video
Ranger 3 captures Callaway Gardens in full bloom
Video
Columbus resident dies after late night shooting
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Olympic Track and Field trials taking place at the new Hayward Field
Video
Tracking the track (and field) athletes at the Olympic trials in Eugene
Video
Anonymous customer leaves $16K tip at restaurant, tells bartender not to ‘spend it all in one place’
McDonald’s launching loyalty program: Here’s how many points you’ll need for a Big Mac
The Harlem Globetrotters want to join the NBA
Muscogee County inmates, staff get second Moderna vaccine doses
250 alligators removed from Disney since Nebraska boy died in 2016 attack
Trending Stories
Private yard-waste collector starts $1.77 million Columbus contract on Monday
Video
Department of Health says teens are turning out for COVID-19 vaccination drives
Video
Ranger 3 captures Callaway Gardens in full bloom
Video
Columbus resident dies after late night shooting
Interactive Radar
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Private yard-waste collector starts $1.77 million Columbus contract on Monday
Video
Department of Health says teens are turning out for COVID-19 vaccination drives
Video
Ranger 3 captures Callaway Gardens in full bloom
Video
Columbus resident dies after late night shooting
Interactive Radar