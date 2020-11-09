Sergio Garcia to sit out 2020 Masters Tournament due to COVID-19

Sergio Garcia during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament Friday, Nov, 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sergio Garcia will not participate in this year’s Masters after testing positive for COVID-19.

Garcia stated on Twitter that he began feeling ill after driving home from the Houston Open.

“I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.”

This comes as some of golfing’s greats are in Augusta for day one of practice rounds for the 84th Masters tournament

This year, reigning champion, Tiger Woods is looking to tie Jack Nicklaus with a 6th green jacket.

