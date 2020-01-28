Melissa Mickens Valentines Day Giveaway

“Every holiday serves as a reminder to take time out and acknowledge something. Valentine’s Day is our reminder to stop the boring relationship routines and make special accommodation to make the ones we love a priority for a few hours. Valentine’s Day is possibly a more important holiday today than it was in previous years. We’ve become more involved with technology which has distanced us from basic human contact and connection. We need a dedicated day to reconnect and be more socially involved with the people that matter most.” —Fila Antwine, lifestyle and relationship coach.

Find a gift that fits for Valentine’s Day! Enter the Melissa Mickens Valentine’s Day Basket Giveaway to win a basket for your loved one! Men we have you covered! Enter today!

If you cannot wait until the giveaway to receive a possible valentine’s day basket, please feel free to email Melissa Mickens at Hairbymelissa09@gmail.com to put in your request today!