COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department’s Traffic, Patrol, and Special Operations divisions carried out a traffic enforcement and a “hot spot” detail on July 1.

In a press release focused on the detail, Columbus Police said the following:

“This detail was focused on enforcing traffic safety as well addressing Hot Spot locations in Columbus that are associated with drugs and violent crime.”

The following was yielded:

  • 13 people arrested
  • 44 criminal charges made
  • 12 arrest warrants cleared
  • 2 counts of Possession of Methamphetamine
  • 43 grams of marijuana
  • 3 grams of THC oil
  • 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 1 count Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • 1 count Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
  • 207 citations written (including 8 No State Driver’s license, 3 Child Safety Seat Violations, and 1
    Driving Under the Influence)

Anonymous information can be reported by calling (706) 653-3188.