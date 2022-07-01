COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department’s Traffic, Patrol, and Special Operations divisions carried out a traffic enforcement and a “hot spot” detail on July 1.
In a press release focused on the detail, Columbus Police said the following:
“This detail was focused on enforcing traffic safety as well addressing Hot Spot locations in Columbus that are associated with drugs and violent crime.”
The following was yielded:
- 13 people arrested
- 44 criminal charges made
- 12 arrest warrants cleared
- 2 counts of Possession of Methamphetamine
- 43 grams of marijuana
- 3 grams of THC oil
- 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 1 count Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- 1 count Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)
- 207 citations written (including 8 No State Driver’s license, 3 Child Safety Seat Violations, and 1
Driving Under the Influence)
Anonymous information can be reported by calling (706) 653-3188.