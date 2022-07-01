COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department’s Traffic, Patrol, and Special Operations divisions carried out a traffic enforcement and a “hot spot” detail on July 1.

In a press release focused on the detail, Columbus Police said the following:

“This detail was focused on enforcing traffic safety as well addressing Hot Spot locations in Columbus that are associated with drugs and violent crime.”

The following was yielded:

13 people arrested

44 criminal charges made

12 arrest warrants cleared

2 counts of Possession of Methamphetamine

43 grams of marijuana

3 grams of THC oil

4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

1 count Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

1 count Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

207 citations written (including 8 No State Driver’s license, 3 Child Safety Seat Violations, and 1

Driving Under the Influence)

Anonymous information can be reported by calling (706) 653-3188.