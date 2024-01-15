COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 people during a four-day-long “high-crime area suppression detail.”

According to MCSO, 3.8 grams of cocaine, 97 tablets of ecstasy, and “a quantity” of marijuana were seized during the detail. Four firearms were seized, one of which was stolen.

The following people were arrested:

KENNETH HENDERSON

Aggravated Assault

Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime

Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon

GIOVANNI JACKSON

Homicide By Vehicle 1st Degree / Grand Jury Indictment

PAUL MOONEYHAM

Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

GABRIELLE HOOD

Violation Of Probation

Fleeing To Elude

JUDSON SAFFORD

Enticing A Child For Indecent Purposes

GREGORY ROGERS

Violation Of Probation

Simple Assault

Bench Warrant for Failure To Appear

Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon

DONQERIOUS KING

Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm

Possession Of A Machine Gun / Unlawful Weapon

Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime

Possession Of Marijuana

WILLIE BARNES

Trafficking Ecstasy

LERRODERICK GAINES

Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

LA’CHION CASTON

Entering An Auto x8 Counts

Theft 2nd Degree

TERRY LAMB

Fleeing To Elude x 2 Counts

Failure To Appear For D.U.I.

Failure To Appear For Improper Turn

Excessive Tint

Driving While License Suspended

Red Light Violation

Improper Turn

Fleeing To Elude

Reckless Driving

No State Driver’s License

CHRISTOPHER EASTERWOOD

Violation Of Probation

Fleeing To Elude

Reckless Driving

Obstruction Of A Law Enforcement Officer

No State Driver’s License

ANTWON GETTER

Violation Of Probation

JUSTIN ASH

Fleeing To Elude

Reckless Driving

Criminal Damage To Property 2nd Degree

DELMORRIS BOYD

Felony Bench Warrant

JEFFERY BLANTON

Bench Warrant

Fleeing And Eluding

Cruelty To Children 2nd Degree

No Turn Signal

Failure To Maintain Lane

Reckless Driving

Stop Light Violation

Hands Free Law

DEMETRIUS TAYLOR

Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude

Possession Of Marijuana With Intent

Possession Of Cocaine With Intent

Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime

Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon

Striking A Fixed Object

Possession Of Drug Related Objects

TORIANO NEVILLE