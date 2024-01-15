COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 people during a four-day-long “high-crime area suppression detail.”
According to MCSO, 3.8 grams of cocaine, 97 tablets of ecstasy, and “a quantity” of marijuana were seized during the detail. Four firearms were seized, one of which was stolen.
The following people were arrested:
KENNETH HENDERSON
- Aggravated Assault
- Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime
- Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon
GIOVANNI JACKSON
- Homicide By Vehicle 1st Degree / Grand Jury Indictment
PAUL MOONEYHAM
- Failure To Register As A Sex Offender
GABRIELLE HOOD
- Violation Of Probation
- Fleeing To Elude
JUDSON SAFFORD
- Enticing A Child For Indecent Purposes
GREGORY ROGERS
- Violation Of Probation
- Simple Assault
- Bench Warrant for Failure To Appear
- Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon
DONQERIOUS KING
- Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm
- Possession Of A Machine Gun / Unlawful Weapon
- Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime
- Possession Of Marijuana
WILLIE BARNES
- Trafficking Ecstasy
LERRODERICK GAINES
- Failure To Register As A Sex Offender
LA’CHION CASTON
- Entering An Auto x8 Counts
- Theft 2nd Degree
TERRY LAMB
- Fleeing To Elude x 2 Counts
- Failure To Appear For D.U.I.
- Failure To Appear For Improper Turn
- Excessive Tint
- Driving While License Suspended
- Red Light Violation
- Improper Turn
- Fleeing To Elude
- Reckless Driving
- No State Driver’s License
CHRISTOPHER EASTERWOOD
- Violation Of Probation
- Fleeing To Elude
- Reckless Driving
- Obstruction Of A Law Enforcement Officer
- No State Driver’s License
ANTWON GETTER
- Violation Of Probation
JUSTIN ASH
- Fleeing To Elude
- Reckless Driving
- Criminal Damage To Property 2nd Degree
DELMORRIS BOYD
- Felony Bench Warrant
JEFFERY BLANTON
- Bench Warrant
- Fleeing And Eluding
- Cruelty To Children 2nd Degree
- No Turn Signal
- Failure To Maintain Lane
- Reckless Driving
- Stop Light Violation
- Hands Free Law
DEMETRIUS TAYLOR
- Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude
- Possession Of Marijuana With Intent
- Possession Of Cocaine With Intent
- Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime
- Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon
- Striking A Fixed Object
- Possession Of Drug Related Objects
TORIANO NEVILLE
- Possession Of Marijuana with Intent To Distribute
- Possession Of A Firearm During The Commission Of A Crime
- Possession Of Drug Related Objects
- No Turn Signal