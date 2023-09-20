UPDATE 9/20/23 2:49 p.m.: The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on St. Mary’s Road.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL Esteban DeJesus, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:38 p.m.

Bryan says the family has been notified. DeJesus’ body will undergo an autopsy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway on St. Mary’s Road.

According to Columbus police, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the 3400 block of the road on Wednesday.

There is no further information at this time. WRBL will keep you updated.