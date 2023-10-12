COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus councilors and members of the local General Assembly delegation met on Thursday to take a look at the city’s wishlist for the 2024 legislative session.

Elected officials get together annually to go over what the city is hoping to accomplish during the General Assembly.

The city’s top request? More state funding for mental health crisis centers in Georgia.

You can take a look at what that would entail below:

“1. ADOPT THE MENTAL HEALTH MODEL:

The Columbus Consolidated Government is requesting that the local legislative delegation to the Georgia General Assembly enhance Georgia citizen’s access to vital mental health services, including the provision of state budgetary funding for additional behavioral health crisis centers across the state, additional co-responder units, and other resources to assist those with mental health and substance abuse disorders. (Recommended by ACCG and City Manager, Isaiah Hugley)”

– Columbus Consolidated Government 2024 Legislative Agenda Booklet

During the meeting, the city also updated General Assembly Members on various local projects involving sate funding — one being road projects.

Here’s what Mayor Skip Henderson had to say about the local delegation’s cooperation.

“Not only does it allow us an opportunity to keep an eye on some of the issues we are keeping an eye on, but it gives us a chance to solidify our communication with our delegation,” said Henderson. “We are really blessed. We have seen other communities struggle to communicate with their legislative representatives. And we don’t face that here. We are all kind of one team.”

Another portion of the agenda would ask for a $10 million increase in funding for Home and Community Based Services.

The details of that proposal can be found below:

“9. $10 MILLION INCREASE IN FUNDING FOR HOME & COMMUNITY BASED SERVICES:

The Columbus Consolidated Government is requesting that the local legislative delegation advocate for a $10 million increase in funding for Home and Community Based Services (HBCS) order to provide services in the home that help older Georgians stay in their homes and communities for longer and avoid the expense of nursing home care. (Request of Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes)”

The General Assembly is set to convene in January. WRBL will keep you updated on the outcome.