COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An arrest has been made nearly five months after a man was shot to death at a local apartment complex, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police responded to Warren Williams Apartments in mid April of 2023.

Jarrell Lamar Williamson, 27, died at Piedmont Columbus Regional after being shot.

Columbus police told WRBL on Tuesday Jaquavis Richardson, 22, was arrested in connection to the death.

Richardson is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

