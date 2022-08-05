COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School system will offer updated bus passes on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m.

To access these passes, log onto https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, click “Families” and then the “bus stops” icon.

On Aug. 7, the Transportation Office will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (706) 748-2876. The office will also be open after 5 a.m. through-out the week.

For questions, call the Transportation Office at (706) 748-2876.

The original Muscogee County School District Facebook post can be found here.