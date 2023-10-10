COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Airport is set to receive funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation, according to the Georgia Senate Press Office.

G-DOT announced on Oct. 3 it plans to establish a contract with the Columbus Airport Commission to rehabilitate a taxiway and design a runway at the local airport.

“As the second largest city in Georgia, it is imperative that Columbus’ local infrastructure is properly maintained to withstand further population growth,” said Senator Ed Harbison. “The rehabilitation of the taxiway and the creation of a new runway at Columbus Airport will guarantee a greater ease of transportation throughout the city and state. I am grateful to GDOT’s unwavering dedication to cities of all sizes and for their partnership with the Columbus Airport Commission on this project.”

The project is estimated to cost $5.42 million. It will be completed by the Holt Consulting Company, LLC.