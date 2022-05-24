COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On May 21, a Muscogee county individual was arrested in relation to an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Townes Ward Borum, 37, was arrested after authorities executed a residential search warrant. Borum was charged with the following:

Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography)

Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography)

Sexual Exploitation of Children (Production of Child Pornography)

Trafficking of a Person for Sexual Servitude

Borum was taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

This case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. The ICAC program was developed “in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims”, according to Natalie Ammons with the GBI.

Anyone with information about related cases is encouraged to contact the GBI’S Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.