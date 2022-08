COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson.

The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department’s director at (706) 225-4658.