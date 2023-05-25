UPDATE 5/25/23 2:39 p.m.: Our WRBL reporter on scene is providing an update.

Multiple Columbus police cars are in front of the mall entrance to the left of the Dillard’s entrance.

In front of that entrance, there is a parked Georgia State Patrol SUV marked as a K-9 unit with lights on in front of a dark-colored KIA SUV.

Georgia State patrol and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office units remain present at the scene.

Our WRBL reporter says it appears people are going in and out of other mall entrances — just not the one that is currently blocked.

UPDATE 5/25/23 2:25 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department confirmed to WRBL on Thursday afternoon a high-speed chase with Georgia State Patrol caused heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall.

Police say two suspects are in custody while one has yet to be arrested.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall.

Multiple units with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office as well as Georgia State Patrol are at the scene. A WRBL reporter on the scene says part of the building was evacuated.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with new information as it becomes available.