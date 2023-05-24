COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man is facing up to ten years in prison after the Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia says he led a state trooper on a high-speed chase.

Carlos Mathis, 35, pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm on May 23.

At around 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022, a Georgia Department of Public Safety officer tried to pull over a vehicle going 112 mph on Interstate 185 in Columbus.

According to court documents, the vehicle sped up, made improper lane changes and suddenly exited the interstate.

The vehicle flew out of control, striking a concrete median then spinning around and driving the wrong way down Manchester Expressway.

The trooper completed a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. Mathis then fled into a wooded area where he was arrested.

The attorney’s office says a stolen and loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol was found on the driver’s floorboard. Behind the passenger seat, a backpack with three large bags of marijuana and a digital scale was found.

At the time, Mathis was wanted on several outstanding warrants. His prior felony convictions included criminal attempt to commit a felony, giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization, burglary and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Mathis’ sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8. His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the Georgia Department of Safety, the Columbus Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).