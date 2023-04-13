COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The suspect in the Motel 6 quadruple shooting was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police say Jerimiah Walker is suspected of fatally shooting Michael Carter, Sr., Michael Carter, Jr. and Tonya Carter. A four-year-old was critically injured in the shooting, then later released from the hospital.

Walker faces three counts of murder along with two counts of aggravated assault. He is in the process of being extradited to Columbus.

A court hearing has yet to be announced.

