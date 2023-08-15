COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Parks and Recreation department is set to host a job fair offering over 2,000 positions.

The fair at Frank D. Chester Recreation Center on Aug. 18 starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

Various industry groups such as manufacturing, healthcare, law enforcement and retail will be offering immediate employment opportunities, according to the city.

Employers including Pratt and Whitney, Aflac, Kia and more will be recruiting. There will also be prizes and giveaways.

Job seekers are encouraged to “dress for success.” They’re also asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and two forms of identification.

For more information, visit www.parks.columbusga.gov/C3-Initiative.