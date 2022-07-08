COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man with various outstanding warrants, according to officials.

Police say that Steven Michael Carson, 44, had warrants for 15 counts of financial transaction card theft, 17 counts of financial transaction card fraud, one count of theft by taking, and two counts of violation of probation.

On July 6 at 8:47 p.m., Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the Dicks Sporting Goods on Whittlesey Blvd to investigate a person. Upon investigation, officers recognized Carson.

Officers attempted to arrest Carson on his outstanding warrants, and according to police, Carson violently resisted the attempt.

After a struggle that led to two Columbus Police officers being injured, Carson was arrested on two counts of obstruction of law enforcement.

Both police officers and Carson were treated for injuries. Carson was then transferred to the Muscogee County jail.

Carson’s preliminary hearing happened on July 8 at 2:00 p.m. As a result, Carson was held without bond and his charges were bound over to Superior Court.

Anyone with crime-related information can anonymously report it at (706) 653-3188.