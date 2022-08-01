COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding a hit-and-run fatality that happened on June 27, 2021.

Officials say that Thomas Rowe Jr was hit by a vehicle while he was walking on Saint Mary’s Road near Longwood Lane.

Rowe was taken to Piedmont Regional Medical Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses say that the vehicle may be a 2015 to 2018, dark-colored Honda Civic with a paper tag. It is possible the vehicle has damage to the right front, passenger side, and the windshield.

Columbus Police encourages anyone with information to call the Hit and Run Investigator Corporal R. Hall at (706) 225-4040 or email him at RHall@columbusga.org.

Anonymous calls can be made by contacting (706) 653-3188.