COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.”

The 3-day detail resulted in the following:

  • 656+ contacts with people
  • 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court)
  • 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors)
  • 38 criminal arrest warrants served
  • 27 contacts with people armed with firearms (one stolen)
  • 420 traffic citations issued
  • 570 traffic warnings issued
  • 26 DUI arrests
  • 19 vehicles impounded (arrests)
  • Five vehicle pursuits
  • Three “validated gang members” arrested
  • 97.6 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,106 street sale value)
  • 10 pills containing illegal drugs ($200 street sale value)
  • Six drug-related objects seized
  • Five vehicle accidents investigated

Columbus police say a crime suppression detail is meant to lower crime rates by “increasing the number of officers and troopers in certain locations.”