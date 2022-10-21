COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.”
The 3-day detail resulted in the following:
- 656+ contacts with people
- 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court)
- 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors)
- 38 criminal arrest warrants served
- 27 contacts with people armed with firearms (one stolen)
- 420 traffic citations issued
- 570 traffic warnings issued
- 26 DUI arrests
- 19 vehicles impounded (arrests)
- Five vehicle pursuits
- Three “validated gang members” arrested
- 97.6 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,106 street sale value)
- 10 pills containing illegal drugs ($200 street sale value)
- Six drug-related objects seized
- Five vehicle accidents investigated
Columbus police say a crime suppression detail is meant to lower crime rates by “increasing the number of officers and troopers in certain locations.”