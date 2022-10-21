COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a Muscogee County “crime suppression operation.”

The 3-day detail resulted in the following:

656+ contacts with people

48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court)

99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors)

38 criminal arrest warrants served

27 contacts with people armed with firearms (one stolen)

420 traffic citations issued

570 traffic warnings issued

26 DUI arrests

19 vehicles impounded (arrests)

Five vehicle pursuits

Three “validated gang members” arrested

97.6 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,106 street sale value)

10 pills containing illegal drugs ($200 street sale value)

Six drug-related objects seized

Five vehicle accidents investigated

Columbus police say a crime suppression detail is meant to lower crime rates by “increasing the number of officers and troopers in certain locations.”