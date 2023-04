COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 2900 block of 10th St.

On Friday, April 21 at 7:12 a.m., CPD posted information to its social media concerning the shooting.

Police confirmed to WRBL a 54-year-old male died in the shooting.

There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will update this article with new details as they’re released.