COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Police say that John Colburn, 32, was involved in the incident on June 2 when he was driving a white van that got into an accident on Bradley Park Drive at JR Allen Parkway. Colburn did not provide necessary information after the accident, and left the scene before police arrived.

Officials describe Colburn as a white male who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds. Colburn has green eyes and black hair, although it may be dyed green or purple.

Colburn has outstanding warrants, according to Columbus Police.

Anyone with information on Colburn’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911. The Hit and Run Investigator, Corporal R D Hall, can be called at 706-225-4040 or emailed at RHall@columbusga.org.