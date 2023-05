COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday morning at Edgechester Drive.

Police were called to the scene at 5:40 a.m. on May 8.

According to CPD, a man was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s emergency room after being shot in the thigh.

There is no suspect at this time, police say.

