COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten individuals were shot in eight separate shootings from May 6 to May 8, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD has released additional details on those shootings:

May 6

“Patrol officers were dispatched to the 60 block of Pelham Drive at 1:59 a.m. and found a male victim, 16, with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim was transported by EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. No arrest(s).”

“Patrol officers responded to the area of 4th Avenue and 29th Street where a 25-year-old female was shot. The victim received a gunshot won to the face. She was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest(s).”

May 7

“Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of 10th Avenue at 1:53 a.m. Two male victims were injured in that shooting. One was shot in the pelvic area and the other was shot in the foot. No arrest(s).”

“At 3:08 a.m., officers received a call to 11th Street and Bay Avenue after two females were shot. While en route, officers were notified that the victims were involved in a vehicle accident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and MLK Jr., Blvd. The driver was attempting to take the shooting victims to the hospitals. The victims were then transported by EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. One of the victims was shot in the side. She has been treated and released. The other victim was shot multiple times in the side. Sheremains in stable condition. No arrest(s).”

“Officers responded to I-185 Southbound near the exit ramp to Manchester Expressway in

reference to a shooting. The investigation revealed that two men were involved in a physical altercation when shots were fired. Aledaine Garcia was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Affray. Markale Mickles was shot in the thigh. He was issued a summons for Affray, Simple Assault, and Discharging a Firearm within city limits.”

“Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bowman Street and found a male victim in a

driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and hip. No arrest(s).”

May 8

“Around 5:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Edgechester Drive and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No arrest(s).”

“Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of 27th Street after shots were fired at a residence. One of the occupants left and went to the 1400 block of Warm Springs Road where he was shot in the shoulder. The victim remains in stable condition. No arrest(s).”

All of these cases are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (706) 225-3161.