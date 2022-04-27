COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile who was last seen this Wednesday evening.

Xavier Meier, 14, was last seen at around 8:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Williamsburg Drive. According to Columbus Police, he is described as follows:

Male

5-foot-5

110 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Police identified him as “autistic and hearing impaired”, and using a hearing-aid. When he was last seen, he was wearing a gray hoodie with “DC” printed on the front, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact either 911, or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449. Sergeant L. Zieverink can also be contacted at 706-326-6662.