COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a shooting suspect.

On Nov. 20 at 8:52 p.m., officers responded to Highland Terrace Apartments at 800 Apex Road. At the scene, officers say they learned the wanted suspected shot at a security guard after being confronted about trespassing at the complex.

Here’s a description of the suspect, provided by CPD:

“White male between 20-30 years old

Approximately 5’10” tall

Weighing around 160 pounds

Shaggy, sandy blonde hair that extends past his ears

Short scruffy beard

Last seen wearing a yellow raincoat with a black stripe beneath the armpits, black pants, and black shoes”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. A. Moyer at (706) 225-4435 or AMoyer@columbusga.org.

