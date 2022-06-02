COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County senior center is holding a celebration as they reopen their doors on Friday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m.

According to Direct Services Marketing & Special Initiatives Manager Katie Watson, the center has been closed due to COVID-19 since March of 2020. This reopening celebration will offer a cookout, games, and music.

“Our senior population has especially been impacted by the pandemic. They have been isolated and have withdrawn from much needed social engagement and interaction. We are thrilled to welcome our clients back to our daily activities and to socialize with others.” CEO Amy Bryan

The Senior Center in Muscogee County is one of five senior center locations ran by Direct Services. Watson says that “each center provides many other enrichment activities to help encourage independent living for older adults”.

For more information, visit www.directservices.org.