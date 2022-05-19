ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Legislative Delegation will dedicate a bridge to late Judge Albert W. Thompson on May 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. in TSYS Parking Lot A, corner of Second avenue and 15th street.

According to Betsy Theroux with the Georgia House of Representatives, Judge Thompson was the first African American admitted to the Bar in Columbus, Georgia in 1951. He then became the first African American elected to public office in Muscogee County in 1965, along with becoming one of the first to desegregate the Georgia House.

Judge Thompson went on to serve seven terms in the Georgia House, and became the first African American chairperson in the state legislature. He also served as a superior court judge, and upon retirement, he served as an administrative law judge for the State Board of Workers’ Compensation.

In 2020, State Representative Calvin Smyre, chairman of the Columbus Legislative Delegation and Dean of the Georgia House, introduced a house resolution to dedicate a bridge in honor of Thompson. The Columbus Legislative Delegation signed off on the resolution, and it served as the annual road/bridge dedication legislation.

The ceremony, with the Thompson family and members of the Columbus Legislative Delegation, will involve a short walk to the south end of the 2nd Ave. bridge to unveil the new signs for the memorial bridge.

For more information on this event, contact Rep. Smyre at (706) 649-2243.