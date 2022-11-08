Above is a community cat whose left ear has been clipped to signify that it has been spayed or neutered. Photo provided by Paws Humane Society.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Unowned cats roaming the streets may not seem like a problem on the surface, but they can quickly multiply out of control.

There are two main ways to deal with them in Muscogee County, according to Paws Humane Society Director of Outreach Erin Lucas, who oversees the the Paws Humane Community Cat Program. While euthanasia is an option, Paws Humane Society prefers to trap, neuter or spay and return (TNR) unowned cats back into the community.

“Paws Humane has been doing the Community Cats Program for the last seven and a half years,” Lucas said. “It originated with the City of Columbus through Animal Care & Control in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, the large nonprofit, national organization. The City of Columbus was supposed to continue the TNR program after the three-year contract with Best Friends, but they were unable to continue it, so Paws went ahead and picked up and took that financial burden on to help the community.”

Lucas estimated that Paws Humane Society TNRs between 1,700 and 1,800 cats per year through the Community Cats Program. She also estimated that the program has helped about 10,000 cats over its history and has prevented far more from being born on the streets.

For identification, Paws Humane Society clips each community cat’s left ear after it has been spayed or neutered. But Paws Humane Society doesn’t just spay or neuter the cats, Lucas said. Community cats also each get vaccinated against rabies and feline distemper and receive a month of topical flea and tick prevention. If a cat is brought in that has injuries, a vet will examine them.

Lucas explained that the Community Cat Program obtains unowned cats in three ways.

“So, the first way is our voucher program,” she said. “That’s where people can get vouchers that pay for the cost of surgery and trap the cats on their own and bring them to one of the partnering clinics that does the surgeries, including Paws.”

The program also pulls cats from Animal Care & Control that would otherwise be euthanized, treats them and returns them to their communities.

“And then, PAWS also actively traps for caregivers up to three to four times per week to help people who have large colonies or who are elderly or have no transportation,” she said.

Above are traps used to catch community cats. Photo provided by Paws Humane Society.

Trapping the right cat in a large colony can be tricky.

“If a colony has a large amount of cats, that’s when we recommend getting our help with the colony,” Lucas said. “That way, we can do a mass trapping and have all of the cats all at the same time and try to get them fixed rather than doing a large colony one or two cats at a time.”

If someone chooses to trap a cat on their own, Lucas recommended withholding food the night before so the cat will be more likely to enter the trap to get to the bait.

“You can come to Paws and borrow up to two humane traps at a time as long as they’re using them for TNR purposes,” Lucas said. “We just take a credit or debit number and hold it securely on file until we get our traps back. That way, if we never see our traps again, we can be reimbursed for the cost.”

Paws Humane Society doesn’t know how many feral or stray cat colonies exist in Muscogee County. But as for the ones it is aware of, it prefers not to make them known, Lucas said.

“We don’t really like to point those out because feeding the cats, if you’re seeing them out in the community or interacting with them, actually can endanger their welfare,” she said.

Lucas explained that when people who aren’t the cats’ primary caregivers feed them, they can change the cats’ schedules and territories. A possible outcome of this is cats getting hit by cars because they might cross streets at busy times of day. Additionally, she said leaving trash such as cans can put cats at risk by upsetting business owners and community members.

However, Lucas said it’s a good thing that dedicated caregivers feed community cats.

She said the Community Cat Program is partially funded by grants but emphasized that it needs financial support from the community. She said that the program saves Muscogee County Citizens money in the long run by preventing kittens from being born that would end up with Animal Care & Control.

Lucas said she considered feral cats in Muscogee County to be well-managed. While cats in Muscogee County are overpopulated, Lucas thinks the more people learn about the community cat program and free resources for cat owners, the better the problem will be managed.

“I do think through the community cat program, studies have shown it does work to decrease the population,” she said. “It’s just a matter of getting the word out there and finding local donations and donors who will support that so we can continue our life-saving mission.”

Click here for more information on the Community Cat Program.