COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on multiple charges including murder was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Camario Carter was wanted by the Columbus Police Department on one count of murder and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on 14 counts of entering an auto and three counts of theft by taking.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman confirmed to WRBL Carter’s arrest was in connection to the shooting at Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street.

Upon being arrested, Carter was turned over to CPD.

