COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — To celebrate Georgia Cities Week, Columbus Fire & EMS is holding an open house at Fire Station #1.

The event starts on Saturday, April 29 at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m.

First responders provided this list of what attendees can expect:

Tour the fire station

Meet firefighters

Take pictures of kids on fire trucks

Learn about local fire & EMS department

The department says firefighters will be on-hand to answer questions and describe what their experience is like.