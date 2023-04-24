COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Cities Week 2023 runs from April 23 to 29. Here’s a look at some of the events being held by the Columbus Consolidated Government.

“Neighborhood Watch and Gang Awareness

Learn how you and your neighbors can come together to form a Neighborhood Watch group – a program proven to drive down crime where you live. Additionally, we will provide information about what you need to know when it comes to gang activity and awareness. Only 50 seats are available!“

Tuesday, April 25

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Public Safety Building

Sign-up here

“Active Shooter Response for Citizens

With all the active shooter events and other critical incidents happening across the world, it only makes sense to be prepared in your city. Sign up to gain insight from sworn officers, dispatchers and emergency management personnel! Our experienced team is passionate about leading you to take control of your own safety! Only 25 seats are available!”

Thursday, April 27

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

City Services Center

Sign-up here