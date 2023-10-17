COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The back-and-forth between Columbus Water Works and Georgia Environmental Protection Division carries on.

Back in 2021, Georgia Environmental Protection Division issued a new permit for Columbus Water Works’ combined sewer system.

Columbus Water Works filed an appeal not long after, stating the permit would be costly with little benefit. Columbus Water Works also contests the permit is unnecessary as the water is clean.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in Columbus Water Works’ favor.

This ruling will allow an administrative law judge to hear evidence in the case, as well as reversing a lower court decision.

Columbus Water Works President Steve Davis says the company is happy with the ruling.

“We are very pleased with the Court of Appeals decision to allow us our day in court,” said Davis. “Columbus citizens have already invested more than $100 million in improvements to the Combined Sewer Treatment System that were approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and EPD.”

WRBL will keep you updated.