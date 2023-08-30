COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The AJ McClung Memorial Stadium will not be hosting high school varsity football games for the rest of the season, according to the Muscogee County School District (MCSD).

Jeff Battles, MCSD Athletic Director, told WRBL the school district feels they may not have enough staffing to create a safe environment.

Battles also confirmed Spencer and Carver will not face any further disciplinary actions following a fight at the annual Heritage Bowl.

The remainder of the season will be adjusted to Odis Spencer and Kinett stadiums.

The revised high school varsity football schedule is expected to be released soon.

Previous Coverage: