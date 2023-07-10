UPDATE 7/10/23 1:30 p.m.: The roadway has re-opened.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is heavy law enforcement presence at 9th St. and 9th Ave. after a pursuit with Georgia State Patrol ended in a wreck, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Our WRBL News 3 reporter says around a dozen Georgia State Patrol and MCSO vehicles are present at the scene. Crime scene tape is blocking off 8th Ave. to 10th Ave.

A photo taken by our reporter shows a car wrecked into JRC Fabrication. A colonel with MCSO told WRBL that the car drove off after the sheriff’s department tried to initiate a traffic stop.

MCSO says Georgia State Patrol then pursued the car until the chase ended at the intersection of 9th St. and 9th Ave.

The driver was hospitalized, according to MCSO.

WRBL will keep you updated.