COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot at Surrey Lane on Monday, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan told WRBL 53-year-old Scottie Lee Harris was standing in front of his house around 12:30 a.m. when an unknown driver got out of their car and fatally shot him.

Harris was struck in the left hip. 13 bullet casings were found at the scene.

Harris’ family has been notified.

This investigation is ongoing. WRBL will keep you updated.