COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Carver High School is on a temporary secured perimeter as of late Monday afternoon, according to the Muscogee County School District.

The cause of the secured perimeter is unknown, although MCSD says an investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department nearby the school. Our reporter on the scene says nearby roads, Lindsey Drive are blocked off.

WRBL is reaching out to law enforcement for more information.