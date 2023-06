COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man died in a late-evening shooting on Thursday in south Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL Deyon Wade, 22, was pronounced dead on the scene of Rice Street at 9:59 p.m.

Wade’s next of kin has been notified, according to Bryan. His body will undergo an autopsy.

There is no further information on the shooting at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated.