COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A day after Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon accepted his severance offer from the city, Mayor Skip Henderson spoke with WRBL on the department’s process in finding a new leader.

On April 6, Blackmon accepted a revised severance deal from the city. The same day, his leave from the department began.

At the end of April, Chief Blackmon will officially retire.

To hear what Mayor Skip Henderson has to say on selecting a new chief, watch the full in-studio interview above.