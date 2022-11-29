MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Of course the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) enforces laws, but sometimes it does more. A citizen, Wendy Brundage, recently caught Deputy Jeremy Gilmer performing a good deed.

Above, Deputy Jeremy Gilmer changes a citizen’s tire. Photo by citizen Wendy Brundage.

Gilmer was helping someone change his vehicle’s tire in the parking lot of the Walmart on Airport Thruway. Brundage took a photo and sent it to the MCSO, which posted the photo on its Facebook page. The post has since received 174 positive reactions. But what may have looked like an unusual act of kindness was actually an expected part of Gilmer’s job, according to Sheriff Gregory Countryman.

“All of our employees, they pretty much share the same philosophy when it comes to work and their commitment to the public,” he said. “They’re all the same way. We are committed to serving the public.”

“I actually got a call that there was a citizen that needed help changing a tire,” Gilmer said. “And then I went out there and helped assist the gentleman. He didn’t ask me to change it, but I offered to just because he was a little older.”

Countryman said he was proud of Gilmer and glad that his good deed was caught on camera.

“And what I like about that, it was a natural occurrence,” he said. “It’s something that we do daily.”

Countryman said MCSO deputies will sometimes play sports with children just to be involved in the community.

“It doesn’t matter what zip code the community is in; that’s part of our outreach to the community,” he said. “So, in order to have outreach, you have to have inreach. And when you see things like what Deputy Gilmer did, as far as him changing a tire, that’s public service. That is a public servant providing a public service.”