COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested two people on various gun and drug charges.

According to MCSO, Julian Lowe and Amanda Savage were arrested on a search warrant with assistance of the Fort Moore Southern Field Office Proactive Investigation Unit.

Julian Lowe is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects.

Amanda Savage is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects and giving a false name.

MCSO says 15 grams of meth (approximate street value of $1,500) and a firearm were recovered.