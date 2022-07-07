COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s office employee has been arrested for taking over $10,000 dollars in converted property tax payments, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

Ayoina Shipp was arrested after officials executed a search warrant on July 7.

The investigation began on March 18 when Muscogee County Tax Commissioner Lula Huff contacted the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office about an employee committing possible theft.

Shipp has been charged with theft by conversion due to unlawfully taking and converting property tax payments totaling over $10,000 dollars.

