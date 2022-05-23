COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A felony arrest was made on a local man who had outstanding warrants issued by Muscogee County for one count of ‘Aggravated Assault’ and two counts of ‘Violation of Probation Warrants’, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

On May 23, Deandre Williams, a convicted felon and reportedly a ‘validated gang member’, was arrested at his residence by the Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Officials found Williams to be in possession of the following:

Three firearms

Methamphetamine (98.3 grams / 0.21 pounds)

Heroin (1,014.6 grams / 2.23 pounds)

Cocaine (851.1 grams / 1.8 pounds)

Psilocybin Mushrooms (1.5 grams)

Adderall (36.5 pills)

Oxycodone (1 pill)

U.S. Money ($4,850.00)

The street value of the seized drugs is around $399,365.00. Williams faces the following charges:

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Heroin

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Adderall with Intent to Distribute

Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Williams was taken to the Muscogee County Jail after the arrest.