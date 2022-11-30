MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 Muscogee County property tax payment deadline is Thursday, Dec. 1, according to Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner David Britt.

The Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office is located at 3111 Citizens Way in Columbus. Its phone number is (706) 653-4211. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Methods of payment accepted include cash, checks, money orders and credit and debit cards. Card payments will be processed with a 2.5% service fee. Mailed payments must be postmarked by Thursday, Dec. 1. Online payments can be made here.