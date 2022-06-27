COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Ira Frasure is wanted for failure to register and violation of probation. Frasure’s initial charge was aggravated assault with attempt to rape.

Anyone who sees Frasure is directed not to approach or apprehend him, and instead, immediately contact law enforcement.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office can be called at 706-653-4225, and the anonymous tip line can be called at 706-225-4285.