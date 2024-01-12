COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Weather Service issued an ice advisory for Muscogee County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, Jan. 16, according to the City of Columbus.

The City of Columbus’ Urban Forestry and Beautification Division, in collaboration with the Public works Department, will be pretreating roads ahead of the ice advisory.

Businesses and homeowners are being asked to turn off their sprinkler systems to reduce the chance of hazardous ice forming.

The city says anyone who needs assistance during the potential freeze warning is asked to call 311.