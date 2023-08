COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man died after being shot multiple times in Columbus on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of King Street, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL that 40-year-old Joseph Delaney Kimble was pronounced dead at 11:33 p.m. after being shot multiple times.

Kimble’s body will undergo an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. WRBL will keep you updated.