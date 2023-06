COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An overnight shooting in east Columbus left one person injured, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD posted information about the shooting on social media at 9:13 a.m. on Monday, June 19.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Emerson Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

